Lt Governor Asks VCs To Adopt J&K Centric Changes As Per NEP 2020

Newly-appointed Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, on Friday asked the Vice-Chancellors of the Universities in the union territory to prepare a roadmap for bringing qualitative improvement in their overall functioning and adopt J&K centric changes as per the New Education Policy. The Lt Governor was chairing a meeting to review the functioning of the Universities at Srinagar's Raj Bhavan.

Sinha stressed on the high importance of preparing an effective strategy for implementation of grants under RUSA and asked the VCs to submit a detailed report on five unique initiatives taken by the Universities in the last three years and the impact of these initiatives on teaching-learning programmes.

He directed the VCs to submit a report on faculty recruitment and promotion against sanctioned strength, the number of admissions against approved seats, the status of statutory body meetings, besides any issues pending with Chancellor’s office like nominations, approval, etc. The L-G asked the VCs to maintain transparency in transfers and recruitment process with strict adherence to the Reservation and Recruitment Rules.

Technology-based learning

On technology-based learning, the Lt Governor stressed on optimum utilization of all available technology-based learning platforms, besides updation of e-learning tools and other ICT technology-based teaching programmes to connect the students and Faculty with the enhanced educational resource platforms. He further called for laying special focus on linkage with local and outside industry, capacity building, job-oriented courses for the students to meet the modern-day requirements, besides focusing on new and traditional skill development simultaneously.

Manoj Sinha also enquired about the research and activities undertaken by the Universities that incorporate within the curriculum and the syllabi any project-based learning that has strong connections with the real world such as environment, water, local fruit growing and marketing, transportation, improvement of tourism etc through various marketing and hospitality-based learning and teaching programmes.

Submit reports on future course of action

While taking a detailed assessment of the functioning of the Universities and several related aspects, Sinha directed the VCs for submission of reports on the future course of action of the Universities, preparation of new academic session, online examination, last curriculum revision with a learning outcome, academic, curricular and administrative activities and milestones achieved, budgetary allocations, research activities, convocation status, admissions and enrolments of students under various programmes and courses offered by the Universities etc.

He urged them to take comprehensive measures for strengthening the academic and research environment in the Universities, besides upgrading infrastructural facilities and various academic & research programmes on varied subjects with special focus on most recent advancements.

(PTI Photo)

