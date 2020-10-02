J&K: Lt Guv Manoj Sinha Kickstarts 3rd Phase Of Flagship ‘Back To Village’ Programme

Sending a strong message to Pakistan and Pakistan backed terror groups working in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha kickstarted the third phase of the flagship ‘Back to Village’ program from Shopian district of South Kashmir today.

“The development-oriented action-packed program is not only to provide employment to unemployed youth but also to those youth who have joined terrorism. Employment is the only way to get misguided youth back,” LG Sinha said while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function in Apple town of South Kashmir.

He said that special focus should be laid on the coverage of beneficiaries under different scholarship schemes, i.e Adhaar seeding of ration cards, works under MGNREGA, distribution of sports kits, installation of two dustbins in every Panchayat for solid and liquid waste management, water conservation and identification of at least two young entrepreneurs, road connectivity, power, and water supply.

"Agriculture officers should remain updated for all the Centrally Sponsored Schemes for farmers, especially nine major initiatives for farmers, including use of micro-irrigation, identifying high-density apple orchards and others," he added. The LG also enquired about the major demands and issues of the people raised during the Jan Abhiyan and Block Diwas. He also lauded the “significant achievements” made during Jan Abhiyan held across the UT.

Furthermore, he informed that 1,50,212 participants attended the two Block Diwas under Jan Abhiyan.

“A total of 24313 grievances were received out of which 11271 were disposed of on the spot and rest were directed for speedy disposal. 15583 revenue papers and 3956 Universal Health cards were issued besides other important certificates during the two Block Diwas,” he said.

To bring a positive social and political change in J&K, LG Sinha is following the Gandhian ideas of Gram Swaraj and Panchayati Raj system. Lt Guv along with his administration is making untiring efforts to reach out to the people and including all the stakeholders in the process of decision-making and public policy formulation. Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor not only paid rich tributes to Gandhiji on his birth anniversary but also remembered Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary.

Describing the former Prime Minister as a symbol of honesty and humility, the Lt Governor said that” the Shastri was one of the country’s most dynamic leaders who was able to mobilize the entire nation with the slogan of ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan."

