LTT-Jaynagar Express Derails Near Nashik, No Deaths; List Of Cancelled/diverted Trains

Ten coaches of the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT)-Jaynagar Express derailed between Lahavit and Devlali near Nashik, Maharashtra, on Sunday at around 3:10 pm. According to the Central Railway, a relief train and medical van was dispatched to the site of the accident. Due to the disaster, a few trains had to be redirected, while others were cancelled, according to senior officials.

"According to reliable sources, no death has occured in the derailed train. One body featured on several news stations could be that of an outsider who was found near the railway track. "The body had to have been there before the derailment occured," said Shivaji Sutar, the Central Railway's chief public relations officer.

A central railways spokeswoman said that an accident relief train from Manmad, an accident relief medical equipment train from Bhusaval, and a medical van from Igatpuri had been deployed to the scene soon after the incident took place.

Coaches being moved with passengers towards Nashik side. Buses have also been arranged for the convenience of passengers

Two minor injuries were recorded in a railway derailment in Nashik, and both of the injured were provided primary treatment in nearby hospitals. There is no need for them to be hospitalized, and no deaths have been reported as a result of the incident," said Central Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO).

Coaches with people are now being moved towards the Nashik side, according to senior officials. Buses have also been supplied for passengers' convenience and commute.

List of trains cancelled/diverted after derailment of LTT-Jaynagar Express

"Following are the Listed trains that have been canceled/diverted due to the derailment of roughly 10 coaches of 11061 LTT-Jaynagar Express between Lahavit and Devlali (near Nashik) on Bhusaval Division," said the CPRO CR.

Due to the derailment of about 10 coaches of 11061 LTT-Jaynagar Express between Lahavit and Devlali (near Nashik) on Bhusaval Division, listed trains stand cancelled/diverted

The 12617 Nizamuddin Mangala Express, the 12071 Jalna Janshatabdi Express, the 12188 Jabalpur Garibrath, the 11071 Varanasi Express, and the 01027 LTT-Gorakhpur Summer Special have all been halted as a result of the accident, according to the railway officials.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus has released helpline numbers 022-22694040 and 022-67455993, while the Disaster Management Room has issued numbers 0253-2465816, 02582-220167, and 54173 for Nashik Road.

Three trains have been cancelled as a result of the derailment: 12109 (CSMT-MMR), 12110 (MMR-CSMT), and 11401 (CSMT-ADB), while three others have been redirected.

