'LTTE Chief Prabhakaran Alive And In Good Health,' Indira Gandhi's Ex-aide Makes Big Claim

Former Congressman and Indira Gandhi's aide Pazha Nedumaran on Monday made a controversial revelation as he claimed Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) Chief Velupillai Prabhakaran is alive, safe and in good health. Although the leader didn't reveal LTTE Chief's current location but claimed he will soon make a public appearance.

Nedumaran also claimed that Prabhakaran's family is also safe as he is in constant touch with them and shared this information after their consent. Citing the current situation in Sri Lanka, Nedumaran said that he will give confidence to Elamites.

"Pleased to announce the truth about our Tamil national leader Prabhakaran. He's fine. I am very happy to announce this to the Tamil people all over the world. I hope this news will put an end to the speculations that have been systematically spread about him so far"

"Prabhakaran will appear in due time. It is not possible to say where he is now."Where is Prabhakaran? When will he come? Tamils ​​of the world are eager to know. Prabhakaran will soon announce a detailed plan for Tamil Eelam. I am in touch with the Prabhakaran family so I am saying this with their permission. He will appear in due time. It is not possible to say where he is now."

Highlighting China using Sri Lanka to target India Pazha Nedumaran stated, "China is currently working hard to make use of Sri Lanka in their aim of going against India. This is highly unacceptable. Chief Prabhakaran, during his time, has never spared any country which was against India to even get a slight chance but now China has completely taken over Sri Lanka. We request the Indian Government to focus on this and try to stop this".

Who is Velupillai Prabhakaran?

Velupillai Prabhakaran was a Sri Lankan Tamil guerrilla and the founder and chief of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), termed as a terrorist organisation that sought to create an independent Tamil state in the north and east of Sri Lanka. The LTTE waged war in Sri Lanka for more than 25 years, to create an independent state for the Sri Lankan Tamil people.

All About LTTE?

Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam or more commonly referred to as Tamil Tigers was branded as a Tamil terrorist organisation in Sri Lanka that fought to secure an independent state of Tamil Eelam in the north of Sri Lanka, in response to discriminatory state policies that allegedly targeted the Tamil population in the tiny island nation. LTTE initially started out as a guerrilla force and increased its capability quickly, masterminding a conventional fighting force with a well-developed military wing that included a Navy, an Air Force, an intelligence wing, and a specialised suicide attack unit as well, which caused the death of late Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.