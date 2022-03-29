LTTE Terror Funding Case: NIA Files Chargesheet Against Six Accused Over Forgery

In a key development, NIA on Tuesday filed a chargesheet against six accused in the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) terror funding case. In an attempt to regroup and revive the operations in India and Sri Lanka, LTTE was accused of committing forgery for cheating and using forged documents to divert funds lodged in dormant bank accounts to fund terror activities.

The investigation revealed that the accused - Letchumanan Mary Franciska, T. Kenniston Fernando and K. Baskaran conspired with foreign entities to siphon off funds from inactive bank accounts using Indian identity documents obtained fraudulently, claimed NIA. "They were abetted by Johnson Samuvel, Dharmendran and Mohan in forging Indian identity documents."NIA official said, according to ANI.

LTTE members accused for forging documents to siphone off funds for terror activities

The main accused in the case, 50- year old Mary Franciska, was arrested from the Chennai airport in 2021 for holding a fake passport. The case was registered by the 'Q' branch of CID Chennai and subsequently transferred to NIA on January 18, 2022. At the time of the case transfer to NIA, as per the FIR filed, the case pertains to creating several Indian passports by submitting forged documents, which were also used to withdraw money from the fort branch of Indian Overseas Bank and utilised for terror activities.

"The accused have been charged under sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Passport Act, the Foreigners Amendment Act and the Indian Penal Code," the official of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said, as reported by PTI.

The names in the chargesheet include, Letchumanan Mary Franciska, Kenniston Fernando, Baskaran, Johnson Samuvel, G. Dharmendran, and E Mohan.

Attempts to regroup and revive LTTE in India & Sri Lanka

It is pertinent to mention here that similar attempts to regroup the LTTE have been made in the past as well. Earlier in October 2021, NIA had apprehended Satkunam alias Sabesan from his residence in Chennai's Valsaravakkam for his involvement in the trafficking of arms and drugs from Pakistan to Sri Lanka and utilising the proceeds to further and support the revival of the LTTE, a Tamil militant organisation based in northeastern Sri Lanka.

According to the NIA probe, the accused Satkunam organised conspiracy meetings of LTTE sympathisers in India and played a crucial role in routing drug trafficking proceeds to former LTTE cadres in Sri Lanka for the rebirth of the LTTE.