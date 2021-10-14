Union Minister of Sports, Youth Affairs Anurag Thakur, who launched a month-long 'Clean India' initiative, participated in the campaign at Doordarshan Kendra, Lucknow on Wednesday, 13 October. Thakur’s office shared a clip of the Union Minister cleaning the premises of Doordarshan Kendra in Lucknow. The ‘Clean India’ initiative was launched on 1 October and it is a youth-led programme spanning six lakh villages of 744 districts across the nation through the networks of Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan.

Earlier, Thakur noted that over 40 lakh kilograms of waste were collected across the nation through the Clean India drives till now. The Union Minister had also said that it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government’s resolve to create a plastic-free India and a nation of Gandhi Ji’s dreams. He even said that in PM Modi’s vision, ‘Swachchta’ occupies the topmost priority. Prior to the launch of the Clean India drive, Thakur said that it would be the ‘largest cleanliness drive of the world.'

Under the initiative, the Union Minister said that over 75 lakh tonnes of waste, primarily plastic waste from across the nation will be collected and further processed in a Waste to Wealth model before 31 October. Thakur noted that the aim of the Clean India drive is to promote the ‘mantra’ of ‘Clean India: Safe India.’

He has previously said, "India is celebrating 75 years of Independence. We have to make India clean and beautiful. Youth Affairs and Sports Ministry has started an initiative to collect 75 lakh kilograms of plastic and waste from October 1 to 31. Collected over 30 lakh kilograms across the nation within 10 days."

Thakur participated in the drive at Humayun's Tomb

Earlier, on Tuesday, 12 October, Thakur participated in the cleanliness drive in the area around Humayun's Tomb in New Delhi under the campaign which is part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' marking 75 years of the country’s independence.

Sharing the video from that day, Thakur wrote on Twitter, 'Today we are standing at that era of time where youth have to become the architects of change and new freedom. This change is the awareness of cleanliness in the public, this new freedom is to make India free from plastic waste. Take a step towards cleanliness.'

IMAGE: @Anurag_Office/Twitter