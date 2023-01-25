Lucknow Building Collapse: 14 People Rescued, Five Still Trapped; SP Leader's Son Detained

A shocking incident has come to the fore from Uttar Pradesh wherein a four-storey residential building collapsed in Lucknow's Hazratganj on Tuesday night.

In the latest development, the UP police have taken Nawazish Manzoor who is the son of former UP Minister and Samajwadi Party leader Shahid Manzoor into custody. As per the DG office, the land deed of the Alaya Apartment which has collapsed was in the name of Nawazish and his cousin Tariq. Nawazish is being brought to Lucknow from Merrut for interrogation. The family of the SP leader has been slapped with notice and has been restricted from leaving the city.

Lucknow building collapse | Nawazish Manzoor, son of former UP Minister and SP leader Shahid Manzoor has been taken into custody. The land deed of the apartment was in the name of Shahid's son Nawazish and nephew Tariq: DG office

According to the police source, five people are still feared to be trapped under the debris while a total of 14 people have been rescued. Oxygen is being supplied to those who are trapped. However, the cause of the collapse has not been ascertained and no causalities have been reported yet. After receiving the information the NDRF and SDRF teams rushed to the sport and began the rescue operations.

#BREAKING | Lucknow building collapse: 14 people rescued; five still stuck under the debris.



DS Chauhan, DGP informed, "Five people are still stuck under the debris and proper oxygen is being supplied to them. They are in the same room. We are in contact with two people". He further said that the rescue operation is going on for 12 hours, and it can take 5-6 hours more. "Those who have been taken to the hospital are safe. Expert opinion is needed to ascertain the reason behind the collapse".

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said there were initial reports of three people in an unconscious condition and were feared dead. "But now information is coming that nobody is dead. Those rescued from the building have been moved to hospitals. The rescue operation is going on. NDRF-SDRF personnel have arrived at the spot. Police jawans and fire brigade personnel have also arrived," Pathak said. He further said that the four-storey building had around 12 flats, out of which nine had occupants.

Meanwhile, UP CM Yogi Adityanath directed officials to provide adequate treatment to the injured. Many senior civil and police officials, including Principal Secretary to the chief minister Sanjay Prasad and DGP D S Chauhan, are present on the spot.