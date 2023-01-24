Lucknow Building Collapse: Several Trapped In Rubble; UP CM Monitoring Situation

A residential building collapsed in Lucknow's Wazir Hasanganj road on Tuesday, January 24. According to Lucknow DM Suryapal Gangwar, five people have been rescued so far.

Following the incident, police rushed to the spot and launched an investigation.

"They (those rescued) were in shock and were sent to hospital. Condition points to a natural disaster. Eight families were inside the building when the collapse occurred. As per our estimate, nearly 30-35 people are trapped. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is also monitoring the situation. Rescue Operations are on,” UP DGP Devendra Singh Chauhan was quoted as saying.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the accident and instructed the SDRF and NDRF teams to reach the spot.

Lucknow building collapse | 9 people have been rescued. NDRF, SDRF involved in the rescue operation and Army has also been called: Lucknow DM Surya Pal Gangwar pic.twitter.com/g1PMgstaK0 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 24, 2023

CM Adityanath monitors situation

"CM Yogi Adityanath has instructed the District Magistrate and senior police officers, SDRF, NDRF teams to conduct rescue operations on the spot. Many hospitals were also instructed to remain alert," Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office tweeted.

मुख्यमंत्री जी ने जिलाधिकारी और पुलिस के वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों के साथ ही साथ एसडीआरएफ, एनडीआरएफ की टीमों को मौके पर जाकर राहत कार्य कराने हेतु निर्देशित किया है। इसके साथ अस्पतालों को अलर्ट रहने के निर्देश दिए हैं। — CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) January 24, 2023

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.