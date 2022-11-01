A For Arjuna...C For Chanakya: Lucknow College Introduces Innovative Learning Method

In a bid to acquaint students with Indian culture, an Inter College in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow has taken a new initiative to impart historical knowledge from the English alphabet. Students will no longer be taught A for Apple but A for Arjuna.

Lucknow’s Aminabad Inter College has come up with a unique initiative in which India's history and mythology knowledge will be imparted to students by using the English alphabet. Notably, a book has been released for the students of Aminabad Inter College in which English alphabets are used to impart mythological knowledge. In the book, 'C' for cat has been replaced with 'C' for Chanakya. Similarly, D for Dhruva and E for Ekalavya has been mentioned in the book.

Speaking to reporters, Aminabad Inter College Principal Saheb Lal Mishra said, “Students have less knowledge about Indian culture, so we have done this to enhance their knowledge. Students will be able to get acquainted with Indian culture."

"English alphabet PDF files are also available on social media. It also has pictures related to words. If A is for Arjuna, then Arjun is also described in one sentence," Principal Saheb Lal Mishra added.