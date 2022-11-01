Last Updated:

A For Arjuna...C For Chanakya: Lucknow College Introduces Innovative Learning Method

Aminabad Inter College in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow has released a book in which historical and mythological knowledge will be imparted from English alphabets.

Written By
Megha Rawat
Uttar Pradesh

Image: ANI


In a bid to acquaint students with Indian culture, an Inter College in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow has taken a new initiative to impart historical knowledge from the English alphabet. Students will no longer be taught A for Apple but A for Arjuna. 

Lucknow’s Aminabad Inter College has come up with a unique initiative in which India's history and mythology knowledge will be imparted to students by using the English alphabet. Notably, a book has been released for the students of Aminabad Inter College in which English alphabets are used to impart mythological knowledge. In the book, 'C' for cat has been replaced with 'C' for Chanakya. Similarly, D for Dhruva and E for Ekalavya has been mentioned in the book. 

Speaking to reporters, Aminabad Inter College Principal Saheb Lal Mishra said, “Students have less knowledge about Indian culture, so we have done this to enhance their knowledge. Students will be able to get acquainted with Indian culture."

READ | Amit Shah to inaugurate national conference on 'human rights in Indian culture and philosophy'

"English alphabet PDF files are also available on social media. It also has pictures related to words. If A is for Arjuna, then Arjun is also described in one sentence," Principal Saheb Lal Mishra added. 

READ | Anupam Kher teases his cameo in Karthikeya 2; 'Time to immerse in world of Indian culture'

 

READ | 'The Gray Man' premiere: Here's how Dhanush represented Indian culture at Mumbai event
READ | Asha Parekh says Bollywood is missing out on Indian culture: 'We've forgotten our dance'
READ | Enthralled by Indian culture, Kazakh nationals perform yoga & traditional dance | Watch
First Published:
COMMENT