Lucknow Government School Students Learn Banking Skills

Children studying in government schools in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh are now also learning banking skills. Students studying in classes 2 and 3 are being taught banking transactions with specially printed currency notes of up to Rs 10,000.

'Pratham Education Foundation' NGO is teaching students to make bank transactions.

The students learn to perform the role of a cashier, to maintain records and to deal with bank customers. The children also play the role of security guards in the ‘banking’ class.

The idea behind this concept was to encourage children to use their argumentative skills and adopt systematic learning, Pratham Education Foundation state chief Nuzhat Malik said.

“We want to give practical knowledge of life to the children so that they can grow up with an all-round personality development. We teach them the importance of banking and then tell them how to go about it,” she said.

In the banking class, the students work in groups and help the other kids open their bank accounts.

'Education For Happiness' course

In a significant development, Lucknow University is set to start the 'Education for Happiness' course in the M.Ed curriculum from the new academic year. According to professor Amita Bajpai, the motive behind this is to teach the real concept of happiness to the students and familiarise them with its Indian concept.

Speaking to the news agency, the professor said that the course will be optional and will be inter-disciplinary so that all students can opt for it.

Bajpai also said that though the course is yet to commence, it has already started gaining popularity among the students. The professor also believes that after students pursue this course, a change will be seen in society.

"Children are looking for happiness in the wrong places. Their concept of happiness is false. Happiness comes from within but they look for it in the material world. We want to tell them the real concept of happiness and familiarise them with its Indian concept," she added.

