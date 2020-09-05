Lucknow Metro Gears Up Sanitisation Drive Ahead Of Reopening, To Follow All COVID Norms

The Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) has revised its operational framework to meet the highest standards of health and hygiene, keeping in mind the Unlock-4 guidelines and the safety of commuters amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The revised guidelines will be extended to every outlet and encompass check-in procedures, station premises, and surveillance systems. The Lucknow Metro will follow normal timings of operation between 6 am to 10 pm once the services resume on September 7.

Republic TV took an exclusive tour of the Lucknow Metro to check on the preparedness ahead of its reopening. Special measures are being by the metro authorities to maintain social distancing between the commuters. The Metro station is being sanitised, the frisking instrument has been enlarged in order to maintain distance and the Seats in the metros are also marked with stickers indicating 'do not sit'. Alternate seats will be occupied by the commuters.

The highest level of hygiene and safety measures

Furthermore, the UPMRC MD Kumar Keshav assured that Lucknow Metro has adopted the highest level of hygiene and safety measures for the well-being of commuters and it is the safest way to travel.

He further said the special emphasis is being laid on mopping and cleanliness inside the Metro premises. Signage and markings have been placed within the station premises and inside trains to maintain social distancing in the view of COVID. He advised the Metro staff to assist passengers to use the GoSmart Card which is a contactless form of travel that can reduce the transmission risk of the novel coronavirus.

The GoSmart Cards can be recharged online, thereby ensuring a safer travel experience as compared to tokens. Commuters can also use these cards for generating tokens from ticket vending machines for their family members, he said. Keshav said station premises of Lucknow Metro will be sanitised at regular intervals and Metro trains will also be sanitised twice a day.

Ahead of restarting operations of Lucknow Metro amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, he inspected and reviewed the operational preparedness. He also ensured that all the adequate arrangements are made for the sanitisation of Metro premises.

(With PTI inputs)