Lucknow mother hangs herself after killing her infants

Tragedy struck in Lucknow's Gautampalli area as a shocking incident involving a single family left three lives lost and the community in disbelief. Soumya Devi, a 26-year-old mother, allegedly ended the lives of her two children, a three-year-old son named Virat and her two-year-old daughter Anshu, before taking her own life by hanging.

The distressing incident took place in the Martinpurwa locality of Gautampalli. The motive behind this heart-wrenching act is suspected to be related to familial discord, although further investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the deaths.

Upon receiving the distressing information, local law enforcement swiftly responded and initiated a thorough inquiry into the matter. The bodies of the victims were discovered hanging, and they have been subsequently sent for postmortem examinations, which will shed light on the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

The incident has left the community grappling with shock and sorrow, as they come to terms with the tragic loss of lives within the same family. Neighbors and acquaintances are struggling to comprehend the sequence of events that led to this harrowing outcome.

As the investigation progresses, authorities are working diligently to piece together the puzzle of this heart rending incident. The police are meticulously examining all available evidence and are expected to delve deeper into the family's dynamics to uncover any potential underlying factors that might have contributed to this devastating tragedy.

