Lucknow Murder: Sufiyan, Who Pushed Nidhi To Death, Injured & Nabbed After Firing At Cops

In a massive development in the Lucknow alleged 'Love Jihad' murder case, the accused Sufiyan was arrested on Friday after being injured in a shootout with the police officials. His arrest came after an exchange of fire broke out between him and the police after he opened fire. Notably, Sufiyan was on a run after he was accused of killing his girlfriend Nidhi Gupta by pushing her from the fourth floor of a building in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow after a heated argument between the two.

As per sources, Sufiyan is out of danger now and was taken to the trauma centre immediately by the police soon after the exchange of fire took place. In visuals accessed by Republic, an injured Sufiyan is incapacitated in a bushy area, with a country-made pistol clearly visible at his feet.

According to the sources, the day he pushed her to her death, the Nidhi sustained serious injuries and was taken to the trauma center by her relatives soon after the accident. However, she succumbed to her injuries during the treatment. The incident was reported from Lucknow’s Dubagga area.

'Love Jihad' angle suspected

According to sources, the police is suspecting a 'Love Jihad' angle in the murder case after it came to light that the deceased Nidhi Gupta was in a relationship with Sufiyan who lived in the same colony. The girl’s family also alleged that Sufiyan used to harass their daughter Nidhi and eventually pushed her from the fourth floor of the apartment when she went to report his misconduct to his family.

In the FIR as well, Nidhi's mother alleged that her daughter was being harassed by Sufiyan. Meanwhile, according to police, the accused was allegedly pressurising Nidhi to convert her religion to Islam. The Lucknow police have filed a case against the accused under section 302 and sections of forced conversion.

Nidhi's family demands action against Sufian

The family of the deceased took to the streets and said that they would continue with their protest until Nidhi gets justice. Reluctant to cremate the mortal remains of Nidhi, the family members demanded death penalty for accused Sufian.

"We want justice for Nidhi...Sufian should be brought before us," said a family member. Another member said, "We will not move, bring him here."