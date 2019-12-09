Lucknow: Protests Erupt Against CAB

Amid the uproar over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB), protests have erupted in Lucknow against the bill. According to the protesters, "The BJP government is targetting a special religion." The bill 2019 seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. Through this bill, Indian citizenship will be provided to the members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from the three countries to India till December 31, 2014, to put an end to them being treated as illegal immigrants in the country.