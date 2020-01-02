Owner Of Scooty That Ferried Priyanka Vadra Pays Fine, Returns Congress' Money

The owner of scooter on which Priyanka Gandhi rode pillion in Lucknow on December 28, and who was fined for driving without helmet has reportedly paid the fine. He returned the money given to him to by the Congress saying, "I have paid the fine from my pocket."

Earlier on Saturday, the Uttar Pradesh Police stopped Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's vehicle in Lucknow when she was going to meet the family members of former IPS officer SR Darapuri who is in jail in connection with the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in the city. After this, Priyanka Vadra had taken a ride on Congress Dheeraj Gurjar's scooter. She had also alleged that when she tried to go on foot, she was stopped and then attempted to travel on a scooter to the family's house.

"I have paid the fine from my pocket." Rajdeep Singh, scooty owner, said he was not a Congress worker but was impressed by Priyanka Gandhi's work. When Priyanka Gandhi, who was on way to meet the family of S.R. Darapuri, here, was stopped by the police, she drove away on the scooty driven by party Secretary Dheeraj Gurjar. She had alleged manhandling by the police. The scooty owner was fined as both the riders were without a helmet.

Priyanka Vadra: 'UP Police attacked, choked me'

Priyanka Vadra had said, "After my program, I was on my way to meet the family members of Former IPS officer SR Darapuri. The police stopped us mid-way and did not let me go. When I asked the reason, they just told me that they can't let me go ahead." Gandhi added, "I decided to get out of the car and walk. As soon as I started walking, the police physically assaulted me by pulling me and choking me. After this, I sat on a two-wheeler but they stopped that too."

