Lucknow To Be Renamed? Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak Hints At Changing Name Of UP's Capital

The Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak has made a statement related to the demand made for changing the name of Lucknow city. After reaching Bhadohi on Wednesday, he mentioned that Lucknow was the city of Laxman and the government will soon update about the development in the process of the name change.

He held a review meeting in Bhadohi regarding the progress of several government schemes and development projects in the district. Later, the Deputy CM also unveiled the statue of former prime minister and BJP leader, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, in Suriyava.

On the occasion, he made a big statement related to the demand made by BJP MP Sangam Lal Gupta to change the name of UP's capital city. He mentioned that Lucknow was the city of Laxman, hinting at renaming it as 'Laxman Nagri.'

The BJP MP from Pratapgarh Lok Sabha seat, Sangam Lal Gupta also urged the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday to change Lucknow's name to either 'Lakhanpur' or 'Laxmanpur.' He stated that the city was named Lakhanpur in the Treta Yug and Nawab Asaf-ud-Daula renamed it Lucknow after taking the power.

BJP MP Writes Letter To HM Amit Shah

In his letter to Minister Shah, he wrote, "Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, which according to the local belief was gifted by Maryada Purushottam Lord Shri Ram to Ayodhya King Shri Laxman ji in Treta Yug and for that reason it was named Lakhanpur and Laxmanpur, but later in the 48th century, Nawab Asaf-ud-Daula renamed and changed it to Lucknow. It has been called Lucknow in the same tradition."

He added, "It is worth mentioning here that today in a country that is rich in glorious cultural heritage, it seems completely wrong to give a signal of slavery by telling stories of luxury and wastefulness of the Nawabs of Lucknow to our future generation even in the ‘Amrit Kaal’. Due to this, Lord Dalhousie acquired Awadh and merged it with the British Empire and Nawab Wajid Ali Shah accepted British subordination."

He took to Twitter and mentioned, "I request you to change the name of the capital of Uttar Pradesh Lucknow to Lakhanpur or Laxmanpur in Amrit Kaal to preserve India’s cultural heritage and combine the glorious history by erasing the symbol of slavery."

In recent times, several ruling party leaders have referred to Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar and demanded to change the name permanently. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also called Telangana's capital city 'Bhagyanagar' during his speech at BJP National Executive meeting held in July 2022.