Lucknow University Introduces Part-time Jobs For Students In Campus Under Karmayogi Scheme

Lucknow University (LU) has launched the 'Karmayogi Scheme' which offers part-time jobs for students while continuing their studies on the campus. On Tuesday, Prof. Alok Kumar Rai, vice-chancellor of LU said that through the 'Karmayogi Scheme' a student can earn up to maximum Rs 15,000 in a year.

"LU has been strongly working to establish Student-centric structured framework. We have initiated the various student-centric programme. Through 'Karmayogi Scheme' a student would be allowed to work for a maximum of 2 hours a day for maximum 50 days in an academic session after his class hour. They will be paid Rs 150 per hour. A student can get maximum of Rs 15,000 in a year," Rai said.

Prof. Rai added that as of now the 'Karmayogi Scheme' is only for the LU campus students and other affiliated colleges should start such initiatives at their own level.

Far-reaching consequences

This scheme will have "far-reaching consequences", he further explained. "Under the scheme, a student will learn to respect work, varsity can use his/her talents for the welfare of LU, the student will enhance attachment to LU and get financial help," he added.

(With ANI Inputs)