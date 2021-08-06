Lucknow Woman's Old Video Emerges On Internet Arguing With Neighbours Over Black Paint

As furious netizens continue to call for the arrest of a Lucknow woman recorded slapping a cab driver in a viral video under #ArrestLucknowGirl, another clip showing the same woman has taken the internet by storm. While Priyadarshini Narayan Yadav had an FIR filed against her after drawing severe backlash for thrashing a cab driver and behaving in an utmost poor manner with a bystander, the latest video which emerged on social media showed her arguing with her neighbours over painting some part of the house black.

The short clip, reportedly shot two years ago, shows Yadav arguing that they can not paint the portion in black colour because it would attract “international drones” further putting neighbours in danger. The Lucknow woman can also be seen requesting the law enforcement officers present during the incident to ask neighbours “in front of everyone,” to repaint the part using “anti-black” paint. In Hindi, she can be heard saying, “Kyun, kyunki yaha pe international drones ghoomte hain aur inki vajah se puri colony walo ki life khatre me hai.”

The video also shows the police officers attempting to calm the situation and asking Yadav to go home and assuring that the neighbours would understand her concern and take it down in written form from them. However, the Lucknow woman can be seen further elevating the situation claiming that she was told, “Barack Hussein Obama is [her] father". “Can he talk like this? He abused me. And he said ki agar tum yaha se nahi gayi toh danda utha ke layien tumhe maarne ke liye, padosiyon ko bhi bula rahe the ki tum log bhi leke aao danda maarne ke liye.”

While police officers can be seen asking her repeatedly to go home as onlookers record the video, Yadav says, “This man says he is above the prime minister of India. Can he say like this? Can he abuse the prime minister like this? Then teach him a lesson.”

FIR Filed Against Lucknow Woman

The latest video surfaced on social media after the Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday, August 2, filed an FIR against a woman in Lucknow, who was seen repeatedly hitting and punching a cab driver at a traffic crossing in the city. This dramatic spectacle was caught on a CCTV video and soon went viral on various social media platforms with a trending hashtag "Arrest Lucknow girl". Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Central (Lucknow), Chiranjeev Nath Sinha, said, "In the case of the viral video of a woman slapping a man, we received a complaint from the man today. Based on the complainant, an FIR was filed in Krishna Nagar police station under relevant sections."

