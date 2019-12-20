"Over 150 Arrested Amid Anti-CAA Protests In Lucknow," Says SSP Kalanidhi Naithani

According to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kalanidhi Naithani, over 150 people have been arrested in Lucknow for having an alleged connection with the ongoing violent protests against the new citizenship law.

In his statement given to a news agency, SSP Naithani said, "Last night, the police had a heavy crackdown in Lucknow and has arrested over 150 people. We are still ensuring constant arrests. We have an extra force that has been placed strategically. That's the reason for such a peaceful atmosphere on the roads here."

Adding further to his statement, he said, "We are on a full alert mode and have deployed our forces at places where the crowd can gather. Our force has been well briefed. We are arresting people including the masterminds who had called the people to gather."

SSP also informed about the formation of teams for a detailed further investigation. He also stated that the police are trying to identify the people based on video and photo analysis. The police authorities have also deployed drones to further monitor the security situation in Lucknow.

"Situation is in control now. Internet services have been suspended, cases have been registered after yesterday's incident (violence during the protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Hazratganj). A heavy crackdown will be done against the criminal elements," Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash stated.

"352 mosques were mapped today as today is Friday and people come to offer Namaz. The forces were also deployed very systematically over here. We have also prepared our mobile strike teams. Namaz prayers were concluded very peacefully," he added.

Section 144 imposed in various parts of UP

Earlier of Friday anti-CAA protests intensified in various parts of the country including Uttar Pradesh. The new Citizenship law seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists, and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh. As per the law only those who came to India on or before December 31, 2014, will be given Indian citizenship. The Uttar Pradesh police have also imposed Section-144 in various parts of the state, given the prevailing law and order situation.

