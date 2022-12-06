Lucky Ali Alleges Illegal Encroachment On His Land In Bengaluru, Writes To DGP For Help

Singer Lucky Ali on Sunday alleged that his farm in Karnataka's Bengaluru is being encroached on illegally with the help of an IAS officer. In a post shared on social media, Lucky Ali shared the complaint letter that he wrote to Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood requesting him to stop the legal activity of encroachment on his farm.

"I am Maqsood Mahmood Ali. Son of the Late Actor and Comedian Mehmood Ali. And also known as Lucky Ali. I am currently in Dubai for work, hence the urgency. My farm which is a Trust Property located in Kenchenahalli Yelahanka is being encroached on illegally by Sudhir Reddy (and Madhu Reddy) from the Bangalore Land Mafia. With the help of his wife who is an IAS Officer by the name of Rohini Sindhuri, they are misusing state resources for their personal gain. They are forcibly & illegally coming inside my farm and refusing to show the relevant documents," Lucky Ali said in a letter to Karnataka DGP.

#BREAKING | In the complaint letter, put out on social media by Lucky Ali, the singer claims that he approached the local police in Karnataka but they have not been helpful.

Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/v7nSu3qaSY… pic.twitter.com/ypbgZKjJJg — Republic (@republic) December 6, 2022

Adding further, Ali stated that he has been living on the said land for the last 50 years. "My legal counsel is informing me that this is totally illegal and they don’t have the court order to come inside the property as we are in possession, and living there since the past 50 years... I wanted to meet you before I left for Dubai, but since you were unavailable, we filed a complaint to the jurisdictional ACP," the singer said.

My legal counsel is informing me that this is totally illegal and they don’t have the court order to come inside the property as we are in possession, and living there since the past 50 years.. — Lucky Ali (@luckyali) December 4, 2022

Ali alleged that he is getting no help from the local police who according to him are "supporting the encroachers". "I request your help to stop this illegal activity of them trying to prove a false possession before the final court hearing on December 7th," Ali said in a letter to DGP Karnataka.

