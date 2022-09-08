'Lucky' Extraction; 1665 Km Truck Transportation: Top Points In Material For Netaji Statue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s statue at Delhi’s India Gate on September 8 and will also inaugurate the rechristened and redeveloped Kartavya Path (hitherto known as Rajpath). The details of the construction of Netaji’s statue are no less interesting than his journey towards getting India freedom from the clutches of the British empire.

Republic TV spoke exclusively to the man behind the company, Granite Studio India, which worked on the consulting and sourcing of the best-suited granite for the statue. According to a government statement, the statue is one of the tallest monolithic handmade sculptures in India. The statue has been carved from a 300-tonne, 30 ft - 8ft - 11ft granite monolithic block and it hasn’t been done in pieces.

‘300-tonne granite block shipped in a truck with over 130-140 tyres'

Netaji’s statue to be placed under the canopy at the India Gate is built using a monolithic (single piece) 300-tonne granite block, said the official from Granite Studio India. He spoke about the end-to-end process - from extraction to shipping of the granite block at the carving site in Delhi.

“We have a four-step process - One is extracting, where we got lucky and we got such a huge block, a 300-tonne, 30 ft - 8ft - 11ft granite block in one go. Finding this kind of block on a cracked zone granite is a difficult job. The second most challenging part was transporting it. Loading it on a 14 Excel truck, which had around 130-140 tyres and then transporting it to Delhi in a record time of 12 days was another challenge and then unloading it at the carving site, which took three days,” he said.

The research work in extracting the granite started in January and the granite extraction work began in May, said the official. In the span of over 25 days, the exercise was completed and the extracted Granite was shipped to Delhi on June 2. “It is the world’s finest and hardest telephone black granite available on earth,” he said.

The quarry from where the granite stone was excavated to construct the statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose is located between Telangana’s Warangal and Khammam.

A specially designed truck for transporting the granite

According to the government statement, a 100-feet long truck with 140 wheels was specially designed for this monolithic granite stone to travel the 1,665 km from Khammam in Telangana to New Delhi.

The statue weighing 65 MT has been completely hand-sculpted and involves intense artistic endeavour of over 26,000 man-hours, read the statement. The team of sculptors for executing the statue was led by Arun Yogiraj.