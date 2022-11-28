'Lucky To Have Been Born In India': Congress' Abhishek Singhvi Amid China COVID Protests

Amid protests in various cities over China’s strict zero-COVID rules, Indian lawyer and Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi took to Twitter and said that he feels lucky to be born on this (India) land. As frustration mounts over President Xi Jinping’s signature zero-COVID policy nearly three years into the pandemic, a wave of disobedience has broken out in mainland China.

Following this, a lawyer and INC spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi asserted that very disturbing footage has been emerging out of Beijing, Shanghai, Wuhan, etc.

"Allegedly disturbing footage emerging out of Beijing, Shanghai, Wuhan, etc. where the masses sick and tired of lockdowns is protesting and are being manhandled by the authoritarian police. Feels lucky to have been born in this land, the only democracy between Israel and South Korea," Abhishek Manu Singhvi said.

Singhvi earlier in the day said, "Haven't seen Chinese citizens opposing tyranny and dictatorship with such valour after Tiananmen Square Massacre. Despite knowing about similar consequences, people have still chosen to rise against Jinping's absolutism. The world stands in solidarity."

Haven't seen #Chinese citizen opposing tyranny & dictatorship with such valour after #TiananmenSquareMassacre. Despite knowing about similar consequences, people have still chosen to rise against #Jinping's absolutism.

The world stands in solidarity...



The world stands in solidarity...https://t.co/CMFHosFBUs — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) November 28, 2022

Clashes in China

Notably, the protests in the cities of China were triggered after a deadly apartment fire in the far west of the country that took place on November 27. The protests took place at Shanghai, Beijing, Chengdu, Wuhan, and Guangzhou where people held up blank sheets of paper as an expression of protest.

As many as 1,000 people gathered on streets along the Chinese capital’s 3rd Ring Road near the Liangma River who refused to disperse. The people of China were chanting continuous slogans “No PCR tests, we want freedom!” followed by slogans of “Freedom! Freedom!”

Protest slogans in communist #china's Chengdu. "Long live the people! Long live democracy! No nucleic acid! We need to eat & go to school! No more lockdown & quarantine concentration camps! FREEDOM! FREEDOM!"

Suddenly people in communist 🇨🇳 want FREEDOM they've hated for decades



Suddenly people in communist 🇨🇳 want FREEDOM they've hated for decades pic.twitter.com/cpLDd2PxTB — Northrop Gundam ∀🦅⚔️ (@GundamNorthrop) November 27, 2022

It is worth noting that the unrest in China is the boldest show of public dissent against the ruling Communist Party in years. It followed complaints that policies aimed at eradicating the coronavirus by isolating every case might have worsened the death toll in an apartment fire in Urumqi in the northwestern Xinjiang region.

According to sources, China’s infection rate has been lower than in the United States and other countries, but the authorities are facing rising resentment over the economic and human costs of the approach known as “zero-COVID" as businesses close and families are isolated for weeks with limited access to food and medicine.