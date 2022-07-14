Ludhiana: AAP MLA Publicly Argues With IPS Officer; Accompanies Police On Search Operation

On Wednesday, an altercation took place between AAP Ludhiana South MLA Rajinder Pal Kaur Chinna and ACP Jyoti Yadav over a scheduled search operation. While the ACP arrived to conduct an operation to nab drug smugglers and anti-social elements in Shimlapuri and adjoining areas, the MLA tried to show her supremacy. Chinna questioned Yadav on why she wasn't informed about this in advance. She insisted that the Police Commissioner had directed that MLAs of the respective areas should be taken along during search operations. After a few minutes, the AAP legislator accompanied the police during the search operation.

In a video of the argument accessed by Republic TV, AAP MLA Rajinder Pal Kaur Chinna asked, "Who is the MLA"? In response, ACP Jyoti Yadav said, "You are the MLA". When asked why she was not informed about the search operation, the IPS officer retorted, “I got directions from CP Ludhiana to for search operation”.

#BREAKING | Standoff in Ludhiana: ACP carries out search on 'orders from CP Ludhiana', AAP MLA Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina questions and opposes



Watch the scuffle here - https://t.co/hBNv8QJ045 pic.twitter.com/LP32GdNGa5 — Republic (@republic) July 14, 2022

AAP government under fire

Since Bhagwant Mann took oath as the CM, the opposition cried foul over the possibility of AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal micromanaging the affairs of Punjab from Delhi. On April 11, Kejriwal came under fire for meeting the Punjab Chief Secretary and other officials in Delhi in the absence of Mann. Moreover, the Knowledge Sharing Agreement signed between the Punjab and Delhi governments on April 26 came under criticism from other parties who alleged that this MoU will enable a non-elected group to manage the affairs of the state without keeping the CM in the loop.

The contentious MoU signed on March 26 read, "The KSA enables the two Governments to share knowledge, experience and skills for the mutual welfare of the people of their respective territories. The KSA enables the two Governments to send and receive officials, Ministers and other personnel to learn and share their knowledge, experience and skills for public welfare. The agreement is not legally enforceable". The Bhagwant Mann-led government also faced ire after appointing AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, a Delhi resident, as the chairman of a temporary committee to advise it on matters of public importance.