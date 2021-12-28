Ludhiana Blast Case: Khalistani Terrorist Jaswinder Multani Arrested By German Authorities

In the Ludhiana blast case, on December 28 a pro-Khalistan terrorist has been arrested over alleged links with the incident that jolted the nation on December 23. Sources confirmed that the terrorist, identified as Jaswinder Singh Multani, is a prominent member of a foreign banned outfit and has allegedly played a crucial role in the sessions court explosion which killed two.

Pertinently, Multani has been nabbed by the Federal Police after the Indian government had sent across a request to German authorities to arrest him. Also, sources have confirmed that he has been under the scanner for planning to target the financial capital and the national capital.

Ludhiana bomb blast

An explosion occurred at a Ludhiana court on Thursday at around 12:25 PM, killing one and injuring 6. The prime suspect - Gagandeep Singh - an ex-police personnel - is killed in the blast, say police. As per sources, the blast occurred in a women's washroom on the third floor inside the court premises. Visuals from the site showed walls and parts of the ceiling damaged in the third-floor washroom of courtroom no. 14.

The probe has revealed that Gagandeep Singh was posted as munshi at Sadar Khanna police station. He was dismissed from service after a case was registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. As a result, he was put in jail in 2019 and was only released in the month of September this year. It has also come to light that intel sources in a report to the Centre had warned of Pakistan's ISI aiding pro-Khalistani groups in Punjab, in a bid to create disharmony in the state ahead of the 2022 Punjab assembly polls.