Ludhiana Blast: CJI NV Ramana Raises Concerns Over Security Of Courts; 'worrisome Trend'

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Thursday issued a statement on the Ludhiana court blast case; calling it a 'worrisome trend' over the repeated incidents of security lapses in the court premises. CJI Ramana also extended his condolences to the kin of the deceased and wished for the speedy recovery of those who are severely injured in the blast.

"Such incidents occurring in quick succession across the country is a worrisome trend," the CJI stated.

He expressed concern about the lack of security in the court complex and hoped that the law enforcement agencies will pay the necessary attention to ensure protection for the court complexes and the stakeholders. The CJI also called up the Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court Justice Ravi Shankar Jha and enquired about the blast incident.

Earlier, while condemning the explosion, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said that anti-national and anti-state forces were trying to commit such acts before assembly elections in the state. “As (assembly) elections are coming near, some anti-national and anti-state forces are trying to commit such disgusting acts and for this the government is alert and the people should also be alert,” he said, adding that those behind the attack will not be spared.

Ludhiana: Explosion in court premises; 2 dead

An explosion occurred at a Ludhiana court on Thursday at around 12:25 PM, killing two people. As per sources, the blast occurred in a women's washroom inside the court premises. Visuals from the scene show walls and parts of the ceiling damaged in the third-floor washroom of courtroom no. 14. The nature of the explosion is yet to be ascertained.

Speaking to the media from the site, CP GPS Bullar said, "We have sent everyone to the hospital. The area has been sealed. We have called for a forensic team from Chandigarh. Will brief after the investigation is done."

Meanwhile, Punjab Dy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has discussed the possible role of Pakistan in the attack saying, "Why would Pakistan want Punjab to be stable? All our wars have maximum infliction near our border. We are not ruling out anything. External forces would never want that, because if Punjab is stable, India is stable. Drones are coming from there, weapons are coming."

