Ludhiana Blast: Deceased Was Handling Explosives, Says CP; CM To Hold Press Meet On Friday

In a major development in connection with the Ludhiana Court Blast case, preliminary investigation has revealed that the person who died in the blast was himself handling the explosive substance, informed Commissioner of Police (CP) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar.

The Ludhiana CP said, "Either that person was carrying the explosive or assembling that will be revealed in further investigation. One person died and 6 injured. And all injured are stable. NSG teams have reached and investigated the spot."

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is scheduled to hold a press conference on Friday at 10 am at the Punjab Bhawan whereas Punjab DGP Siddharth Chattopadhyaya is set to chair a security review meet at 11 am on December 24 in Chandigarh. The meeting will be attended by the IGPs and SSPs.

Punjab Police Lodges FIR

Following a blast that rocked Ludhiana's District Court Complex on Thursday, killing two persons and injuring six others, Punjab police registered an FIR against unidentified people. In the FIR, Sections 302, 307, 124A and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), and Explosive Substance Act have been invoked.

Ludhiana: Explosion in court premises; 2 dead

An explosion occurred at a Ludhiana court on Thursday at around 12:25 PM, killing two people. As per sources, the blast occurred in a women's washroom inside the court premises. Visuals from the scene show walls and parts of the ceiling damaged in the third-floor washroom of courtroom no. 14. The nature of the explosion is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has taken cognisance of the Ludhiana court blast and has given a 72-hour deadline to find the culprits, sources informed on Thursday. Republic Media Network has learnt that in the aftermath of the attack, the Home Secretary briefed the state government and given clear and strict orders to find the culprits within 72 hours. The MHA has asserted that all mechanisms will be at the disposal of the Punjab government to nab the culprits.

Punjab Dy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has discussed the possible role of Pakistan in the attack saying, "Why would Pakistan want Punjab to be stable? All our wars have maximum infliction near our border. We are not ruling out anything. External forces would never want that, because if Punjab is stable, India is stable."

Image: Republic World/ANI/PTI