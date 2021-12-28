Last Updated:

Ludhiana Blast: In A Diplomatic Win For India, Know How German Police Nabbed SFJ Terrorist

In the Ludhiana blast case, a pro-Khalistan terrorist has been arrested by German police based on Indian Government's request. He is likely to return India soon

Bhavyata Kagrana

Ludhiana blast


In a big diplomatic win for India, Khalistani terrorist Jaswinder Singh Multani was arrested earlier by German authorities in the Ludhiana court blast case after the Indian government sent across a request. Sources have also added India is expected to get custody of the arrested terrorist. A pro-Khalistan terrorist, Jaswinder Multani was arrested by German authorities on Tuesday over the Ludhiana blast case that rocked the country on December 23. 

How was Jaswinder Multani nabbed by German authorities?

Sources informed Republic that India's Ministry of External Affairs had activated its embassy in Berlin, with a diplomatic team who convinced German Agencies to arrest Jaswinder Multani. The team also prepared a dossier on Multani. Additionally, the accused was arrested by the Federal Police after the Indian government had sent across a request to German authorities to arrest him.

Also, sources have confirmed that he has been under the scanner for planning to target the financial capital and the national capital. Intelligence sources also revealed that German Federal Police was intercepted by Indian authorities about Multani's warrant and the arrest was made accordingly.

A diplomatic win for India:

Khalistani terrorist was planning another attack in Mumbai

Ludhiana Court Blast: Pro-Khalistani Terrorist Multani's link to Pakistan

There are confirmed reports that the explosion was conspired by Pakistan-based Babbar Khalsa terrorist Rinda Sandhu alias Harvinder Sandhu. It is important to mention here that Sandhu, a persistent supporter of the banned outfit SFJ (Sikhs for Justice), allegedly carried out the Ludhiana explosion on December 23 on the orders of Multani. Also, Sandhu has been under the scanner for his alleged links with Lahore-based Babbar Khalsa international chief Wadhawa Singh Babbar and has also been under the scanner for planning to target Delhi and Mumbai. 

Ludhiana bomb blast

An explosion occurred at a Ludhiana court on Thursday at around 12.25 p.m., killing two and injuring 6. Visuals from the site showed walls and parts of the ceiling damaged in the third-floor washroom of courtroom no. 14. As informed by Punjab DGP Siddhartha Chattopadhyaya on Saturday, Gagandeep Singh was attempting to destroy the records of drugs cases filed against him. A hearing was also scheduled on the day of the explosion, where he was said to appear. 

