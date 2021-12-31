Ludhiana Blast: NIA Team Set To Visit Germany To Question Khalistani Terrorist Multani

In a key update to the Ludhiana blast case, a team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will travel to Germany to question the member of designated terror group Sikh for Justice (SFJ) Jaswinder Singh Multani for his alleged involvement in the Ludhiana blast case, said a senior officer on Friday. According to the officer, NIA will initiate the proceedings to bring Multani to India but before that, the agency is in the process to register a case against Multani and others under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and other Indian Penal Code sections.

In a big diplomatic win for India, Khalistani terrorist Jaswinder Singh Multani was arrested earlier by German authorities in the Ludhiana court blast case after the Indian government sent across a request. The officer also added that the Pro Khalistan supporters were radicalising youth in Punjab:

"These Pro Khalistan supporters were radicalising youth in Punjab and using social media platforms to propagate their agenda and terror activities. Ahead of Punjab elections, there is a sudden surge in their activities to destabilize peace in the state," the officer said.

He further added that Multani is currently being questioned by the German police.

"Multani has been detained by German police and is being questioned. He is on their radar. After registering FIR, a team of NIA will be reaching Germany to question him in detail because we have got strong evidence of his involvement in the Ludhiana blast case and further planning of more such attacks in the country," he added.

How was Jaswinder Multani nabbed by German authorities?

Sources informed Republic that India's Ministry of External Affairs had activated its embassy in Berlin, with a diplomatic team who convinced German Agencies to arrest Jaswinder Multani. The team also prepared a dossier on Multani. Additionally, the accused was arrested by the Federal Police after the Indian government had sent across a request to German authorities to arrest him.

Ludhiana bomb blast

An explosion occurred at a Ludhiana court on Thursday at around 12.25 p.m., killing two and injuring 6. Visuals from the site showed walls and parts of the ceiling damaged in the third-floor washroom of courtroom no. 14. As informed by Punjab DGP Siddhartha Chattopadhyaya on Saturday, Gagandeep Singh was attempting to destroy the records of drugs cases filed against him. A hearing was also scheduled on the day of the explosion, where he was said to appear.