Ludhiana Blast: Punjab DGP Reveals Role Of Deceased Accused; 'mobile Number Was Main Lead'

In a massive development in the Ludhiana court blast, Gagandeep Singh, a former policeman who was identified as the one killed in the explosion has been confirmed to be the bomber behind the major explosion in the Ludhiana district court. Punjab DGP Siddharth Chattopadhyaya on Saturday, confirmed the same while speaking to Republic TV. The DGP also said that the deceased suspect was part of organised crime and has possible links with pro-Khalistan groups.

The brother of the deceased's prime suspect was detained by the police on Saturday morning. The investigation team had taken the brother of Gagandeep Singh into custody and was interrogating him about the blast. Following this, Punjab DGP Siddhartha Chattopadhyaya confirmed that Gagandeep Singh, who had a hearing scheduled on the day of the explosion, was behind the blast.

Speaking about the same to Republic TV, the Punjab DGP said, “We had leads within few hours of the blast. The main thing was the mobile number that led us to the suspect. We visited his residence and the way his wife narrated his behaviour as well as the details of him being a dismissed head constable lead way. It is an amazing accomplishment by all the teams involved in the case,” DGP Chattopadhyaya said.

Furthermore, he explained that the line between crimes like narcotics to terror attacks are ‘very thin’. “Narcotics, which he was part of already, is part of organised crime. To get a halo to justify what they are doing and to get public acclaim, they speak about a cause, which in this case is Khalistan,” the DGP said. “This is the biggest threat to the development and prosperity for the people of Punjab.” However, DGP Chattopadhyaya said that groups like Pro-Khalistani organisations and ISI have been failing to find prey among the youth of the state.

“Fortunately, the youth are not falling prey to this. They are only falling prey to drugs,” the DGP said. Furthermore, the official said that the investigation about the cross-border connection of Gagandeep Singh is underway and details couldn’t be disclosed at the moment.

On Thursday, an explosion took place on the second floor of the District and Sessions court complex in Ludhiana which claimed the life of one person and further injured six others. Following the major incident, several political leaders including Chief Minister Charanjit Channi reached the spot.

Also, a high-level meeting was called to discuss the security situation in the country and further on the Ludhiana blast. Officials of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), National Investigation Agency (NIA), Border Security Force (BSF), and others were among those present at the meeting held at the Home Ministry.

