Ludhiana Court Blast: 2-member NIA Team Arrives At Explosion Site To Unearth Terror Links

In the Ludhiana Court blast incident that jolted Punjab on the noon of December 23, a two-member team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrived at the blast site to commence the probe. Sources informed that the duo left the NIA branch office in Chandigarh to reach the spot. The anti-terror federal probe agency is set to unearth terror links to the incident and if the same was routed from Pakistan.

Police have registered an FIR in the case under sections 302, 307, 124A and 120B IPC and UAPA, and provisions under the Explosive Substances Act has been imposed too. During the late hours of Wednesday, NSG's bomb data team carried out a preliminary examination of the bomb spot. NSG team will carry out the forensic examination from the location. Notably, this team arrived in Ludhiana from Manesar.

Home Minister Amit Shah sets 72-hour deadline to nab Ludhiana Court blast culprits

Amit Shah has taken cognizance of the Ludhiana court blast and has given a 72-hour deadline to find the culprits, sources informed on Thursday. Republic Media Network has learned that in the aftermath of the attack, the Home Minister briefed the state government and gave clear, strict orders to find the culprits within 72 hours. The Ministry of Home Affairs has asserted that all mechanisms will be at the disposal of the Punjab government to nab the culprits.

Earlier, CM Charanjit Singh Channi met the victims of the blast at the hospital, stating that an investigation was underway. "An investigation is underway. Some people want to create disturbance in Punjab. Government is on alert. One person died and 5 got injured in the incident," he said.

Blast in Ludhiana court complex kills 2

An explosion occurred at a Ludhiana court on Thursday at around 12.25 p.m., killing two people. As per sources, the blast occurred in a women's washroom inside the court premises. Visuals from the scene show walls and parts of the ceiling damaged in the third-floor washroom of courtroom no. 14.

It has also come to light that intel sources in a report to the Centre had warned of Pakistan's ISI aiding pro-Khalistani groups. The collaboration of the ISI and pro-Khalistani groups is for executing terror attacks or provoking fights between religious groups in a bid to create disharmony in the state ahead of the 2022 Punjab assembly polls, the report mentioned.