Ludhiana Court Blast: 7 Mobiles Recovered From Jail, Few Used By Prime Suspect Gagandeep

In the latest development in the Ludhiana court blast case, investigating agencies on Wednesday recovered 7 mobile phones that had allegedly been used by the accused in the city's central jail. Punjab Police sources have revealed that a few of these devices were used by prime accused Gagandeep Singh, the ex-police personnel who was killed while operating the blast, to make 'international calls'. Two others- Ranjit Singh and Sukhwinder Singh -- who were also lodged in the same jail allegedly used these phones, the sources said. All devices have been sent to the forensic lab for further examination.

"Ranjit and Sukhwinder had been brought on production warrants for questioning. It has been found during investigation that some international calls had also been made from these mobile phones. Two of these phones were largely used by Gagandeep during his stay in the jail", police sources told PTI.

Role of Prime suspect Gagandeep

The prime suspect in the Ludhiana blast - Gagandeep Singh - was dismissed from service after a case was registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The probe revealed that Gagandeep Singh, who was posted as munshi at Sadar Khanna police station, was involved in a drugs racket. He was put in jail in 2019 and was only released in the month of September this year. As per sources, the prime accused had devised the blast while being lodged in relation to several NDPS cases. While in jail, the dismissed cop got in touch with Cheeta, who introduced him to Pakistani-handler Rinda Sandhu.

An explosion occurred at a Ludhiana court on Thursday at around 12.25 p.m., killing two and injuring 6. Visuals from the site showed walls and parts of the ceiling damaged in the third-floor washroom of courtroom no. 14. As informed by Punjab DGP Siddhartha Chattopadhyaya on Saturday, Gagandeep Singh was attempting to destroy the records of drugs cases filed against him. A hearing was also scheduled on the day of the explosion, where he was said to appear. The explosion was conspired by Pakistan-based Babbar Khalsa terrorist Rinda Sandhu alias Harvinder Sandhu.

(With agency inputs)