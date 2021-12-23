Ludhiana Court Blast: AAP Says 'attempts Being Made To Destabilize Punjab Ahead Of Polls'

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday expressed concern over the Ludhiana court blast stating that attempts were being made to 'destabilize' Punjab ahead of the state elections. Taking to Twitter, Delhi Chief Minister, and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal condemned the blasts and asserted that the 3 crore citizens of Punjab will not allow the disruption of peace in the state.

"Cruelty first, blast now. Some people want to disturb the peace of Punjab. The 3 crore people of Punjab will not allow their plans to succeed. We have to hold each other's hands. Sad to hear the news, my condolences to the families of the deceased, and wish a speedy recovery to all the injured," said Kejriwal.

— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 23, 2021

AAP leaders react to Ludhiana court blast

AAP MLA Raghav Chadha also condemned the attack, hitting out at the Charanjit Singh-led government for failing to maintain law and order in the state. "Attempts are being made regularly to destabilize the situation of Punjab ahead of upcoming elections. First sacrilege incident and now blast in which some people have lost their life. This is being done as a part of a conspiracy to disturb the environment of Punjab," he said.

"We want to tell those forces who are trying to disturb the peace that the people of Punjab are peace-loving people, don’t try to disturb the environment. Channi government has failed to maintain law and order. This also shows the incompetence of the Channi government. Punjab police should investigate and put those behind this in bars," he added.

Meanwhile, AAP MLA Aman Arora accused the Congress government of negligence saying, "During the last election, it was a blast in Maur and government did not reach to any conclusion regarding the investigation. Now after sacrilege attempts, a blast was reported in Ludhiana. The CM and HM should apologize for these incidents and should ensure the security of the state."

Ludhiana: Explosion in court premises; 2 dead

In a shocking incident, an explosion occurred at a Ludhiana court on Thursday at around 12:25 PM, killing two people. As per sources, the blast occurred in a women's washroom inside the court premises. Visuals from the scene show walls and parts of the ceiling damaged in the third-floor washroom of courtroom no. 14. The nature of the explosion is yet to be ascertained. More details are awaited.

Speaking to the media from the site, CP GPS Bullar said, "We have sent everyone to hospital. The area has been sealed. We have called for a forensic team from Chandigarh. Will brief after the investigation is done."