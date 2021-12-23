Ludhiana Court Blast: BJP Slams Govt Over Law & Order; Demands CM Channi's Resignation

After two people lost their lives and many were taken injured in the Ludhiana court blast on Thursday, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa lashed out at Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi for linking the incident to elections instead of taking responsibility for law and order in the state.

Stating that the incident was a result of instability in the Punjab government, Sirsa said Channi should accept his failure in governing the state and morally resign as Chief Minister.

"I am shocked by the law and order situation in the state. The CM has claimed that the blast was aimed at creating unrest ahead of elections. When you are aware that such incidents could occur in the state before polls, why were you not prepared to keep the law and order under control? The CM should morally resign over his failure to prevent such an incident," the former SAD leader told Republic.

At around 12:25 PM today, a blast occurred in a women's washroom inside the Ludhiana Court Complex killing two people and leaving several others injured. The blast took place when the court was functioning. Visuals from the scene show walls and parts of the ceiling damaged in the third-floor washroom of courtroom no. 14. Police said they have started the investigation, and that there's "no need to panic".

Punjab CM links Ludhiana court blast to elections

In his first reaction to the incident, Punjab CM Channi said the government is on alert and those found guilty will not be spared. He stated that anti-national elements are doing such acts in view of the upcoming elections. The CM is heading to Ludhiana to take stock of the situation there.

Manjinder Sirsa however claimed that the incident was a result of instability in the Congress government, which has been facing a crisis since the party infighting led to former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's resignation.

"No previous governments have ever seen a situation where a party has changed the CM and his cabinet three times, yet they are unable to appoint DGP or run the government. The Home Minister says something but the CM says something else and state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has a different opinion entirely. In such an unstable situation if such incidents occur, who should be held responsible? He is citing elections as the reason behind the blast. What can we expect from the CM? It is a shameful, irresponsible statement," Sirsa added.

Ludhiana court blast: NIA, NSG teams rush to the site

A high alert has been sounded in the state and security has been enhanced at religious places and public places to prevent any similar untoward situation. Meanwhile, a team member team of the National Investigation Agency is on its way to the blast site. Bomb Data Centre of the National Security Guard (NSG) is also set to reach for investigation. The area has been cleared and Bomb Detection Teams are carrying searches in the entire area and local forensic experts of police have taken some samples.

Image: Twitter/ANI