Ludhiana Court Blast: Brother Of Deceased Suspect Detained; Mobile And Laptop Seized

In a major development in the Ludhiana court blast, the brother of the deceased prime suspect has been arrested by the police. The investigation team has now taken the brother of Gagandeep Singh into custody and is interrogating him about the blast. According to information accessed by Republic TV, a mobile phone, tablet and some cash has also been seized from the residence of Gagandeep Singh's brother.

Following the Ludhiana blast, the police had identified the body of the suspect as Gagandeep. The deceased accused had a case listed on 24th December. Police are now probing whether Gagandeep was in the washroom to plot the explosion. Further, investigation reveals that a mobile phone was recovered from the spot.

The phone could have been used as a trigger for explosives, which the investigation team is now looking at. The police are also looking to recover some key data related to the blast from the electronic devices recovered from the site as well as the residence of the arrested.

A resident of GTB Nagar Khanna, Gagandeep Singh was a police personnel posted as munshi at Sadar Khanna PS. Singh was dismissed from service after a case was registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

As a result, he was put in jail in 2019 and was only released in the month of September this year. The investigation team could also look at the possibility of terrorist links in the case as the suspect spent significant time in jail in connection with a narcotics case.

'Suicide angle not being ruled out': Ludhiana Commissioner of Police

Earlier on Friday, Ludhiana Police Commissioner Gurpreet Bhullar confirmed that the angle of suicide bombing was not being ruled out in the blast that claimed two lives and injured six others.

"Yesterday at 12:22, we received a call that there was an explosion on the second floor of the judicial complex. It was a public toilet for men, and adjacent to that was the old record room. We immediately rushed there and cordoned off the area. When we saw the scene of the crime, my team and I could make out that probably the person who was handling it had been blown off. Seems like the bomb exploded when the person was trying to assemble it," the Ludhiana police commissioner said, narrating the sequence of events.

Gurpreet Bhullar added, "That was what came out of the preliminary investigation, and it has been endorsed by the teams, including the forensic team."

