Ludhiana Court Blast: Commissioner Says Situation Under Control; 'investigation Underway'

A major blast in the Ludhiana court complex on Thursday claimed the lives of two people and injured several others. Eyewitnesses speaking to Republic informed about a major blast in the toilet of the court's second floor.

One of them, advocate Saurabh Maheshwari while giving a detailed account of the incident said that a woman had died in the blast and the other person is yet to be identified. "The high-intense blast shook the entire court building and the windows on all the floors have shattered due to it. There is a situation of chaos and efforts are being made to evacuate the area and further prevent any other blast," he said. Also, ambulances and fire tenders are also present at the court premises.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner while speaking to the media also assured about bringing the situation under control and further confirming the death of two people and two others injured. "The forensic team is on its way and reports can be confirmed only after proper investigation," he said.

Meanwhile, Punjab-Haryana High Court Bar Association President, G.B.S Dhillon also spoke to Republic TV and expressed regret over the unfortunate incident. Blaming the Punjab Police for insufficient security arrangements at the court premises, he said that the police needs to take proper measures to ensure the security of the lawyers and people present in the court. "This is a total lapse on the part of the police", he proclaimed.

Punjab CM assures punishment for the guilty

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi upon hearing about the incident has immediately rushed to the blast spot. Blaming it on anti-national elements, he said that they are carrying out such acts as the Assembly elections are nearing in the state. "However, the state government is on alert and those found guilty will not be spared", he added.

Also, reacting to the incident, former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh urged the police to get to the bottom of the case.

Image: Republic World