Ludhiana Court Blast: First Picture Of Alleged Conspirator & Suspect Rinda Sandhu Out

In the latest update to the investigation into the Ludhiana Court blast, Republic Media Network has accessed the first picture of Rinda Sandhu, who is said to be the Pakistani-based handler for the prime suspect of the explosion - Gagandeep Singh. It is learnt that Sandhu is an active Babbar Khalsa terrorist, backed by the pro-Khalistani group Sikhs For Justice (SFJ). He is suspected by agencies of conspiring the Ludhiana blast.

As per the preliminary probe, Sandhu reportedly aided Gagandeep Singh in planting the bomb in the court premises. Gagandeep Singh, a former policeman, who was killed in the explosion, has been confirmed to be the bomber behind the major blast.

As informed by Punjab DGP Siddhartha Chattopadhyaya on Saturday, Gagandeep was trying to destroy the records of drugs cases filed against him. A hearing was also scheduled on the day of the explosion, where he was said to appear.

Some parts of the explosives were handed to Gagandeep just before the explosion, but while assembling the bomb, it accidentally exploded in the washroom.

As per sources, the prime accused had devised the plan while being lodged in a prison in connection with several drugs cases. While in jail, the dismissed cop was in touch with Cheeta, who introduced him to Pakistani-handler Rinda Sandhu. The Punjab police will thoroughly investigate if Cheeta is in touch with other terrorists across the border. The incident has been orchestrated by the Khalistan group SFJ, as confirmed by Punjab DGP.

Pakistan's ISI aiding pro-Khalistani groups?

Sources in the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Border Security Force (BSF) say that agencies are looking into the intel inputs to the Centre that had warned that Pakistan's ISI is aiding pro-Khalistani groups to execute terror attacks in a bid to create disharmony in the state ahead of the 2022 Punjab assembly polls. The first set of inputs of the terror attack came in September, as per sources, after which increased activity has been witnessed, including the increased sighting of drones and ammunition droppings along the border.

On December 23, an explosion occurred in a Ludhiana court at around 12:25 pm. As per sources, the blast occurred in a women's washroom on the third floor inside the court premises. Visuals from the scene show walls and parts of the ceiling damaged in the third-floor washroom of courtroom no. 14. Two people were killed in the blast, including suspect Gagandeep Singh.

Image: Republic World, ANI