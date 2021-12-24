Ludhiana Court Blast: Kiren Rijiju Visits Site; To Review Courts' Security Across India

Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju, who is in Punjab's Ludhiana in the backdrop of the blast in District court, on Friday cleared that he isn't here for the election campaign but to review the situation over the unfortunate incident and vowed to review the security situation of courts across the country. He said, "I am not here to campaign but to review the security situation over the unfortunate incident; we will review the security situation across the country".

Addressing the media, Rijiju said the matter was seriously being looked into by the Central as well as the state agencies, and at a fast pace. "There is progress. I don't want to get into the technical stuff because the agencies are still probing. The initial briefing has already taken place, and the final briefing is also expected soon. Whatever be the case, you will be informed by the probing agency by a formal communication," Rijiju said, adding "all the nefarious attempts made to disrupt Punjab's peace will be eliminated."

The blast, as per police, took place in the third-floor washroom of Courtroom no. 14. Visuals from the scene show walls and parts of the ceiling being damaged in the aftermath of the explosion. The district court was functioning when the blast took place.

'Stand with the victims of the blast'

The Union Law and Justice Minister also during the briefing underlined that he stands with the victims and their families. "I am standing with them and their families in this time of grief and express condolences."

Earlier in the day, he along with Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Prakash visited those injured in the blast. There are six in total- two among the injured are admitted at Dayanand Medical College & Hospital, two at the Civil Hospital, and one each at the CMC Hospital Ludhiana and GTB Hospital in Ludhiana.

Punjab | Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju, Som Parkash, and others reach District Courts Complex, Ludhiana. Earlier in the day, they also met Ludhiana CP Gurpreet Singh Bhullar and others.



An explosion took place at the District Court complex in Ludhiana, yesterday, December 23. pic.twitter.com/O4N0BKuOyg — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2021

'Court proceedings won't stop'

Kiren Rijiju also took a moment to hail the Court administration. "I would like to thank Munish Singhal (senior session and district judge), under whose able guidance the entire situation has been logically dealt with and the work of the court has not been hampered. Proceedings took place on Thursday as well as on Friday and will continue to take place as normal. The case won't stop the proceedings," he said.

He added that measures will be taken by the Central government to review court security across the nation.