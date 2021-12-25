Ludhiana Court Blast: Main Suspect Was In Touch With Jalalabad Blast Accused, Say Police

As the probe into the Ludhiana blast probe intensifies, Punjab police on Saturday, revealed that the prime accused - Gagandeep Singh had made several internet calls between 9 AM and 11 AM on Thursday, prior to the blast. Singh had allegedly made four calls to his handlers to trigger the bomb via his phone. Preliminary investigation reveals that the bomb accidentally went off. An explosion occurred in Ludhiana court complex killing 1 - Singh himself - and injuring 6.

Ludhiana probe details

Singh's wife has told investigators that Gangandeep had left his home without informing anyone. Investigators suspect that some parts of the assembled explosive were handed over to him just before he entered the court premises. Sources also state that Gagandeep - who was lodged in Ludhiana jail - had established contact with the accused of the Jalalabad blast case Ranjeet Singh Gora in prison. The role of a lady constable who had helped the accused is also being probed. Gagandeep Singh's brother has been arrested in connection to the case.

Ludhiana bomb blast

An explosion occurred at a Ludhiana court on Thursday at around 12:25 PM, killing one and injuring 6. The prime suspect - Gagandeep Singh - an ex-police personnel - is the one who has been killed in the blast, say police. As per sources, the blast occurred in a women's washroom on the third floor inside the court premises. Visuals from the scene show walls and parts of the ceiling damaged in the third-floor washroom of courtroom no. 14.

The probe has revealed that Gagandeep Singh was a police personnel posted as munshi at Sadar Khanna police station. He was dismissed from service after a case was registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. As a result, he was put in jail in 2019 and was only released in the month of September this year. It has also come to light that intel sources in a report to the Centre had warned of Pakistan's ISI aiding pro-Khalistani groups in Punjab, in a bid to create disharmony in the state ahead of the 2022 Punjab assembly polls. Punjab CM Charanjit Channi has visited the site and the injured victims, promising free treatment.