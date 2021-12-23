Ludhiana Court Blast: One Body Recovered; Identity Being Ascertained, Say Police

After a massive explosion rocked the Ludhiana court, Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar on Thursday said that the body of the suspect behind the incident has been recovered. Bhullar said that the efforts to identify the body of the suspect is on.

As per the Commissioner of Police, the blast occurred in a women's washroom inside the court premises at around 12:25 pm.

"The bomb squad has reached. Also, the forensic team is on the explosion site," he said, adding that only after a proper investigation will the exact nature of the explosion be ascertained." These are scientific things so you can't jump to any conclusion so soon," he further said.

'No reason to worry': Ludhiana's Commissioner of Police

Also, sensing panic among the people, Ludhiana's Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that there is no reason to worry. "We will conduct a thorough investigation and keep the public informed about our findings through media,'' Bhullar said. The Ludhiana Commissioner of Police added, "Just don't try to enter the court premises right now. We will keep the area sealed until the bomb squad and the forensic team is done with the investigation."

#BREAKING | Area has been cleared and Bomb Detection teams are carrying searches in the entire area. Local forensic experts of police have taken some samples: Punjab Police sources



Watch #LIVE here - https://t.co/aPPzyhl1dj pic.twitter.com/zzBMGtNnVr — Republic (@republic) December 23, 2021

Reacting to the incident, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi speculated 'anti-national' forces in play ahead of the polls. CM Channi asserted that the government is on alert and no one who is guilty will be spared.

"I am going to Ludhiana. Some anti-national elements are doing such acts as Assembly elections are nearing. The government is on alert. Those found guilty will not be spared," the Punjab CM said.

Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa in line with CM Channi's statement said that CCTV footage will be checked. "Till then, nothing is being ruled out," he said. Both CM Channi and Deputy CM Randhawa are on their way to Ludhiana and will be reaching the explosion site.

Meanwhile, Republic Media Network has learnt that a high alert has been sounded across Punjab, with security beefed up at all public places.

Image: Republic World