Ludhiana Court Blast: 'Pak's ISI Aiding Khalistani Groups, Attacks Likely', Say Sources

After a massive explosion rocked Ludhiana court on Thursday, it has come to light that intel sources in a report to the Centre had warned that Pakistan's ISI is aiding pro-Khalistani groups. The collaboration of the ISI and pro-Khalistani groups, as per the report, is for executing terror attacks or provoking fights between religious groups among others, in a bid to create disharmony in the state ahead of the 2022 Punjab assembly polls.

An explosion occurred at a Ludhiana court on Thursday at around 12:25 PM, killing two and injuring several. The blast, as per the police, took place in the third-floor washroom of courtroom no. 14. Visuals from the scene show walls and parts of the ceiling damaged.

'Govt not ruling out Pakistan's role in the blast'

Not ruling out Pakistan's role in the entire incident, the Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi-led government alleged that Punjab had always been a 'place of the target' in India during all conflicts with Pakistan.

Speaking to the media, Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said, "Punjab is a border state. Why will Pakistan ever want stability here? But for India to be stable, stability in Punjab is pertinent." He further said," All national agencies will work together on this. "

"I spoke to the witness and they explained that the explosion was very massive. We will record the statement of the witnesses. Also, check the CCCTV footage. A report in the incident will be released very soon," he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that CM Channi and Deputy CM Randhawa have called for a meeting on the law and order situation in Punjab with the security officials at 7:30 PM.

Meanwhile, Ludhiana's Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar gave details on the present situation. "The bomb squad has reached. Also, the forensic team is on the explosion site," he said, adding that only after a proper investigation will the exact nature of the explosion be ascertained.

"We will conduct a thorough investigation and keep the public informed about our findings through media," Bhullar further said. The Ludhiana Commissioner of Police added, "Just don't try to enter the court premises right now. We will keep the area sealed until the bomb squad and the forensic team is done with the investigation."

Image: Republic World