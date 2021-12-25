Ludhiana Court Blast: Police Arrest Lady Constable; 'was Linked To Prime Suspect'

In a major development in the Ludhiana court blast, the investigative agency on Saturday made the first arrest. The arrested - a lady working as a constable is said to be friends with the prime accused, Gagandeep Singh - a suspended constable in the Punjab Police, as per sources. Sources further say, of the many calls the suspended constable had made on the day of the blast, a call was also made to the lady constable.

An explosion occurred at a Ludhiana court on Thursday at around 12:25 PM. As per sources, the blast occurred in a women's washroom on the third floor inside the court premises. Visuals from the scene show walls and parts of the ceiling damaged in the third-floor washroom of courtroom no. 14.

Ludhiana Blast

As per the investigative agencies, the preliminary probe has revealed that one of the two killed-Gagandeep Singh is the prime accused in the case. Singh was a police constable posted as munshi at Sadar Khanna police station but was dismissed from service after a case was registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. As a result, he was put in jail in 2019 and was only released in the month of September this year.

Investigators suspect that some parts of the explosive were handed over to him just before he entered the court premises. Post getting the parts, he was trying to assemble them all together, and had even called his handlers to trigger the bomb via his phone, during which the bomb accidentally exploded, killing him and one other, and injuring 6 others.

Agencies suspect that its accomplices may be in UP, Delhi, Himachal. Of the names, that of Gangster Ranjit Singh alias Cheeta and Gangster Rinda Singh Sandhu is coming up. They are most likely to be interrogated in relation to the case.

Pakistan's ISI aiding pro-Khalistani groups?

Sources in the IB and BSF say that agencies are looking into the intel inputs to the Centre that had warned that Pakistan's ISI is aiding pro-Khalistani groups to execute terror attacks in a bid to create disharmony in the state ahead of the 2022 Punjab assembly polls. The first set of inputs of the terror attack came in September, as per sources, after which increased activity has been witnessed, including the increased sighting of drones and ammunition droppings along the border.