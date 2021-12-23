Ludhiana Blast: Punjab CM Channi Says 'We Will Fight This Threat Together'

Asserting that "we will fight this together", Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said, "not a big deal for Punjab," after a bomb blast rocked the District Court Complex in Ludhiana, killing two and injuring several others. CM Channi, while addressing the media, highlighted that the Punjabi have faced much worse, be it at the time of India's freedom struggle or the numerous wars the country indulged in thereafter.

"I just have this one thing to say to the Punjabis, who sacrificed for the country, fought for the independence, fought many wars. This is not a big deal," CM Channi said.

An explosion occurred at a Ludhiana court on Thursday at around 12:25 PM, killing two and injuring several others. The blast, as per the police, took place in the third-floor washroom of courtroom no. 14. Visuals from the scene show walls and parts of the ceiling damaged. The district court was functioning when the blast took place.

'We will work to control such incidents': CM Channi

CM Channi who had gone to meet those injured in the blast, while addressing the media, alleged that some people want to create disturbance in Punjab ahead of the Assembly polls, adding that the government is on alert. "The investigation is underway, and very soon the culprits will be nabbed. We will expose the culprits," he said, adding, "We will work to control such incidents, we won't let the peace and tranquillity of the state get disturbed."

Visited the #LudhianaBlast site & met injured patients in all 3 hospitals with Dy CM @Sukhjinder_INC. Have announced free treatment for all injured persons in the blast. I reiterate that we would not let any person disturb the hard earned peace and communal harmony of the state pic.twitter.com/HpKwfhtxKo — Charanjit S Channi (@CHARANJITCHANNI) December 23, 2021

CM Channi and Deputy CM Randhawa have called for a meeting with the security officials at 7:30 PM. A report has to be submitted by the Punjab Government to the Ministry of Home Affairs, as sought.

Meanwhile, it has come to light that intel sources in a report to the Centre had warned that Pakistan's ISI is aiding pro-Khalistani groups. The collaboration of the ISI and pro-Khalistani groups, as per the report, is for executing terror attacks or provoking fights between religious groups among others, in a bid to create disharmony in the state ahead of the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls.