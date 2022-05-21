Ludhiana Court Blast: Punjab STF Arrests Main Accused; IED Trafficked From Pakistan By ISI

In a major development in the Ludhiana court blast case, the main accused of the incident has been arrested by the Punjab Police. Taking to Twitter, DGP Punjab Police V.K. Bhawra informed that the Punjab Special Task Force (STF) has cracked the court blast case in a joint operation with the Central Agency. Punjab DGP further said that the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) that was used in the blast, was trafficked through a drone backed by ISI from Pakistan.

Main accused of Ludhiana Court Blast arrested by Punjab STF

Punjab Police cracks Ludhiana Court Blast case, main accused arrested by STF team of Border Range. IED used in the blast was trafficked through a drone backed by ISI. Operation was conducted in coordination with Central Agency. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/RaXLkP3wwP — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) May 21, 2022

In yet another tweet, DGP Bhawra said, 'Punjab Police reiterates its commitment to keep citizens safe'. On Friday, the STF also arrested three accused persons who allegedly provided IED to the sacked constable who carried out the court blast, Gagandeep. One of the three accused is reported to be a minor.

Blast in Ludhiana court complex kills 2

In December 2021, an explosion occurred at a Ludhiana court at around 12.25 pm, killing two people. As per sources, the blast occurred in a women's washroom inside the court premises. Visuals from the scene show walls and parts of the ceiling damaged in the third-floor washroom of courtroom no. 14.

The probe has revealed that Gagandeep Singh was a police personnel posted as a munshi at Sadar Khanna police station. He was dismissed from service after a case was registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. As a result, he was put in jail in 2019 and was only released in the month of September this year. It has also come to light that intel sources in a report to the Centre had warned of Pakistan's ISI aiding pro-Khalistani groups. The collaboration of the ISI and pro-Khalistani groups is for executing terror attacks or provoking fights between religious groups in a bid to create disharmony in the state ahead of the 2022 Punjab assembly polls, the report mentioned. Central and state agencies were probing the Ludhiana blast case together.

Image: Twitter/@DGPPUNJABPOLICE