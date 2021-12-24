Ludhiana Court Blast: 'Suicide Bombing Angle Not Ruled Out', CP Gurpreet Bhullar Confirms

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Gurpreet Bhullar on Friday confirmed that the angle of suicide bombing was not being ruled out in the recent blast that claimed two lives in Ludhiana's District Court Complex. Underlining that it was the preliminary stage of the investigation, Commissioner Bhullar said that nothing, however, could be claimed with utmost certainty.

Narrating the sequence of events, the Ludhiana police commissioner said, "Yesterday at 12:22, we received a call that there was an explosion on the second floor of the judicial complex. It was a public toilet for men, and adjacent to that was the old record room. We immediately rushed there and cordoned off the area. When we saw the scene of the crime, my team and I could make out that probably the person who was handling it had been blown off. Seems like the bomb exploded when the person was trying to assemble it."

"That was what came out of the preliminary investigation, and it has been endorsed by the teams, including the forensic team," he added.

#EXCLUSIVE | Ludhiana Police Commissioner Gurpreet Bhullar speaks to Republic over Ludhiana court blast; says 'suicide bombing cannot be ruled out; seems like bomb exploded when the suspect was trying to assemble it'



Central & state agencies probing the Ludhiana blast case together

Meanwhile, holding a press conference, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi earlier in the day said that he was in touch with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and taking assistance from the Centre in the case.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju along with Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Prakash reached the state thereafter to review the situation. They visited the blast site and also the hospital, in which the injured are being treated. Rijiju addressed the media, in which he underlined that the matter was seriously being looked into by the Central as well as the state agencies, and at a fast pace.

"There is progress. I don't want to get into the technical stuff because the agencies are still probing. The initial briefing has already taken place, and the final briefing is also expected soon. Whatever be the case, you will be informed by the probing agency by a formal communication," Rijiju said, adding "all the nefarious attempts made to disrupt Punjab's peace will be eliminated."