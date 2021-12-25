Ludhiana Court Blast Suspect Had Link With Khalistanis, Bomb Went Off When Assembling: DGP

Gagandeep Singh, a former policeman who was identified as the one killed in the explosion has been confirmed to be the bomber behind the major explosion in Ludhiana district court. As informed by Punjab DGP Siddhartha Chattopadhyaya on Saturday, Gagandeep Singh was trying to destroy the records of drugs cases filed against him. Also, a hearing was scheduled on the day of the explosion where he was said to appear.

While briefing the media about cracking the Ludhiana court blast case, he said that the police has managed to crack the case within 24 hours. "It was a very powerful blast and we got several leads from the site. The initial assessment already suggested that the dismissed policeman carried out the blast and now it has been confirmed. Also, he had links with Khalistanis and mafia outfits", he added.

Speaking on the challenges faced by Punjab, he said that after terrorism, drug mafia, organised crime, and terror have become also become a matter of concern in the state and the Ludhiana blast is a fine example of that. Further providing a detailed account of the incident, he said that the Punjab police along with the intelligence and central agencies have unveiled the case within 24 hours.

"Traces of tattered clothes, a mobile sim and a tattoo was found. The dismissed cop Gagandeep was carrying the explosive and was assembling it in the court bathroom when it went off causing the water pipe to burst", Chattopadhyaya said.

Notably, the dismissed head constable was dismissed from service in 2019 after being booked in a drugs case. After spending two years in jail, he was released in September this year. It was during his stay in the jail when he underwent the transition from narcotics to bombs and had links with several agencies abroad including narcotic smugglers, drug mafias, and Khalistanis, the DGP added.

Ludhiana court blast

On Thursday, an explosion took place on the second floor of the District and Sessions court complex in Ludhiana which claimed the life of one person and further injured six others. Following the major incident, several political leaders including Chief Minister Charanjit Channi reached the spot.

Also, a high-level meeting was called to discuss the security situation in the country and further on the Ludhiana blast. Officials of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), National Investigation Agency (NIA), Border Security Force (BSF), and others were among those present at the meeting held at the Home Ministry.

Image: Republic World