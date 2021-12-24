Ludhiana Court Blast: Union Law Min Kiren Rijiju & Court Officials Visit Explosion Site

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday visited the Ludhiana Court Blast site to take stock of the situation. Along with the Union Minister, Som Parkash and others also reached the District Courts Complex of Ludhiana.

Earlier during Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's press briefing, he had informed that the state government is in touch with the Centre and that a discussion with Home Minister Amit Shah also took place. In a shocking incident, an explosion occurred at a Ludhiana court on Thursday at around 12.25 p.m., killing one.

Union Law Minister's first visuals from explosion site:

Earlier in the day, they also met Ludhiana CP Gurpreet Singh Bhullar and others.

Chief Minister Channi's briefing on Ludhiana blast

As per the Chief Minister, a case linked to the drug mafia has been suspected. Earlier while addressing the press, CM Channi asserted, "We've started an investigation against the drug mafia. A case was listed in Mohali court and then a blast happened in Ludhiana court. I think there can be a link between them. This is being investigated."

Ludhiana Court Blast: What happened and aftermath

A bomb went off in the District Court Complex here in Ludhiana on Thursday, killing one person and injuring six others, prompting the Punjab government to declare a high alert in the state. As per the investigation so far, Police have suspected that the man killed in the blast in the second-floor toilet was trying to assemble or plant the explosive device.

As forensic teams and specialised agencies were being summoned to the blast site, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi expressed apprehension that the explosion might have been an attempt to create “anarchy” in the poll-bound state.

The Chief Minister also said earlier that unsuccessful sacrilege attempts were made. Later in the day, CM Charanjit Singh Channi visited a hospital in Ludhiana and enquired about the health of those injured in the blast. The Punjab Chief Minister, later at a public meeting in Ludhiana's Mullanpura Dakha, sought to draw a parallel between the registration of an FIR against Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia, the blast, and the recent alleged sacrilege bids.

Meanwhile, former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh condemned the blast and reiterated his concerns over the challenges to the state's peace and security.