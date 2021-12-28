Ludhiana Court Blast: Who Is Pro-Khalistani Terrorist Multani & What's His Link With Pak?

At the outset of the arrest of pro-Khalistani terrorist Jaswinder Multani on December 28 in the Ludhiana blast case, it is affirmed that the explosion was conspired by Pakistan-based Babbar Khalsa terrorist Rinda Sandhu alias Harvinder Sandhu. Intelligence sources confirmed that German Federal Police was intercepted by Indian authorities about Multani's warrant and the arrest was made accordingly.

It is pertinent to note that Sandhu, a staunch supporter of the banned outfit SFJ (Sikhs for Justice), allegedly carried out the Ludhiana explosion on December 23 on the orders of Multani. Also, Sandhu has been under the scanner for his alleged links with Lahore-based Babbar Khalsa international chief Wadhawa Singh Babbar and has also been under the scanner for planning to target Delhi and Mumbai.

Who is Rinda Sandhu & what are his links with terrorist Jaswinder Multani?

Inside details of terrorist Sandhu reveal that he was a pro-Khalistani radical who operated from Pakistan and has been on the radar along the Indo-Pak borders at Sialkot. Sandhu is noted in terror links and records of Punjab Police and premier anti-terror agency National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 'over two dozen cases', as per top sources of Republic TV.

Multani, the main conspirator, is said to have devised mechanisms to smuggle arms and explosives into Punjab to incite disharmony in the state ahead of the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls. On the other hand, there exist shreds of evidence and records that imply that Sandhu, following Multani's directions, even advanced an unlawful drug cartel in the country routed from Pakistan. The same is registered in multiple FIRs before the Punjab Police.

Ludhiana blast case prime suspect - Gagandeep Singh

The prime suspect - Gagandeep Singh, who is an ex-police personnel, was killed while operating the blast, said the police. The probe revealed that Gagandeep Singh was posted as munshi at Sadar Khanna police station. He was dismissed from service after a case was registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. As a result, he was put in jail in 2019 and was only released in the month of September this year.

As per sources, the prime accused had devised the blast while being lodged in relation to several NDPS cases. While in jail, the dismissed cop got in touch with Cheeta, who introduced him to Pakistani-handler Rinda Sandhu.

Ludhiana bomb blast

An explosion occurred at a Ludhiana court on Thursday at around 12.25 p.m., killing two and injuring 6. Visuals from the site showed walls and parts of the ceiling damaged in the third-floor washroom of courtroom no. 14. As informed by Punjab DGP Siddhartha Chattopadhyaya on Saturday, Gagandeep Singh was attempting to destroy the records of drugs cases filed against him. A hearing was also scheduled on the day of the explosion, where he was said to appear.

Sources in the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Border Security Force (BSF) claim that Pakistan's ISI has been warned against such endeavour to disrupt India's sovereignty.