Ludhiana: Explosion In District Court's Women's Washroom Killing 2; CM To Visit Site

In a shocking incident, an explosion has occurred at a Ludhiana court on Thursday at around 12:25 PM, killing two. Multiple police teams, forensic teams, and fire tenders have reached the spot. As per sources, the blast occurred in a women's washroom inside the court premises. The nature of the explosion is yet to be ascertained. More details are awaited.

Visuals from the scene show walls and parts of the ceiling damaged in the third floor washroom of courtroom no. 14. Speaking to the media from the site, CP GPS Bullar said, "We have sent eveyone to hospital. The area has been sealed. We have called for a forensic team from Chandigarh. Will brief after investigation is done."

Reacting to the incident, CM Charanjit Channi speculated 'anti-national' forces in play ahead of the polls. Channi asserted that government is on alert and no one guilty will be spared. The CM is set to visit Ludhiana now.

"I am going to Ludhiana. Some anti-national elements are doing such acts as Assembly elections are nearing. The government is on alert. Those found guilty will not be spared," said Channi. Ex-CM Capt Amarinder Singh condemed the incident and sought a thorough probe.

