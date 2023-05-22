Ludhiana: Former Punjab Police ASI, Family Found Murdered In Nupur Bait Village On Monday

A retired assistant sub-inspector of Punjab Police, his wife and son were found murdered at their home in Nupur Bait village near here, police said on Monday. The trio was attacked with iron rods and some sharp-edged weapons, they said. Police said relatives of the former ASI Kuldeep Singh had been calling him up but there was no response. Then they approached the village head. Thereafter, the doors of the house were broken. The body of Singh was lying in the open while the bodies of his wife and son were lying on the bed, said police.

A licensed pistol belonging to Singh was also found missing from the house. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Sameer Verma said they were working on various angles to solve the triple murder case. Singh had retired from the police force in 2019.