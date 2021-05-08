Ludhiana: Panel Set Up To Ensure Culling Of Poultry After Avian Influenza Cases Confirmed

National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal reported Avian Influenza in samples of birds at the Suba Singh Poultry farm in Kila Raipur on Friday, May 7, after which, Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma formed a nine-member committee to commence and monitor poultry bird culling and containment operations as soon as possible.

The Deputy Commissioner, in an official statement, said, "Punjab government has notified the poultry farm as an infected area on the outbreak of avian influenza among its birds."

Committee set up to ensure culling of poultry birds

He briefed that the panel's chairman would be Additional Deputy Commissioner (Khanna) Sakatar Singh Bal, and that other officials such as the SDM, ADCP, and Deputy Director Animal Husbandry would oversee the culling and containment operations. Sharma added, "Within 0-1 km area around epicentre of disease in the poultry farm has been declared an infected zone and 0-10 km area around poultry farm has been designated as surveillance zone."

He also stated that the committee would verify that no live or dead birds, unprocessed poultry meat, eggs, feeds, or any other material/goods were taken out of the infected zone and brought into the poultry farm and that no one would bring or attempt to bring into the market any poultry product that was known to be infected with the disease.

Avian Influenza cases confirmed in poultry birds in Bhopal

Sharma noted, "Culling to be undertaken at the infected area by the team of experts wearing proper kits or other mandatory protocol to be followed for stopping the spread of the virus further sampling would also be carried out by the experts in the contained zone."

ADC Khanna Sakkatar Singh, who is a committee head, assessed the situation outside the poultry farm and directed committee members to begin the culling process, which they expect to complete in the coming days. He also clarified committee members' roles in completing the process in a healthy, smooth, and painless fashion.

(with inputs from ANI)

Picture Credit: PTI